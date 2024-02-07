Five people killed, 31 injured in Philippine landslide

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: At least five people were killed and 31 injured when a rain-induced landslide engulfed two buses and houses in a mountainous region of the southern Philippines, an official said Wednesday.

The landslide struck Tuesday night in a mining village in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island, trapping at least 20 people inside two buses used to transport mine workers, provincial disaster official Edward Macapili told AFP.

At least 28 people were on board the buses when the landslide hit, but eight managed to escape unhurt through the windows before the mud engulfed them, Macapili said.

The buses had been outside a gold mine operated by the Philippine company Apex Mining in Masara village where buses drop off and pick up workers.

Five bodies were pulled from the mud, Macapili said, but it was not clear if they were on the bus.

Another 31 villagers were also injured. Two of them were seriously hurt and were airlifted to a hospital in Davao city for treatment, Macapili said.