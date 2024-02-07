Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects Hamas cease-fire demands, vows to fight until 'absolute victory'

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a plan put forward by Hamas for a multi-stage truce and hostage release, which would have effectively left the Palestinian militant group in power.

Netanyahu made the comments Wednesday shortly after meeting the visiting U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who has been traveling the region in hopes of securing a cease-fire agreement.

As the war enters its fifth month, Hamas is putting up stiff resistance across the war-ravaged territory. Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza until achieving “absolute victory,” adding that the operation would last months, not years.