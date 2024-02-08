World

Former President Jair Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

Former president Jair Bolsonaro's inner circle has been caught up in an investigation over illegal spying in Brazil.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro.AFP
AFP

BRASILIA: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport to authorities, his lawyer said Thursday, as police carried out a series of raids targeting suspects accused of a "coup" attempt.

Fabio Wajngarten, the far-right ex-army captain's lawyer and adviser, confirmed in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that Bolsonaro would comply with an order to hand over his passport.

In a separate statement, federal police said they were carrying out dozens of search and seizure operations and executing four arrest warrants in an operation targeting a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup," a reference to Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Brazil spying scandal: what we know
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com