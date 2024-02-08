Imran Khan's party-backed independents pose tough challenge to Sharif's PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Jailed ex-premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed independents were Thursday posing a tough challenge to candidates from three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party in the crucial Punjab province, according to initial trends of the general elections marred by sporadic violence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had deprived jailed 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's party of the electoral symbol of 'bat' over its failure to hold intra-party polls according to its Constitution, forcing it to field independent candidates.

The polling started at 8. 00 AM and continued without any break till 5.00 PM.

Counting of votes began following the conclusion of the polling and the results of individual polling stations started to pour in after the mandatory one hour restriction ended. But it may take a couple of hours before the complete result of any constituency is available.