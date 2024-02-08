Nevada's Republican caucuses give Trump another chance to demonstrate his grip on GOP base

LAS VEGAS: Donald Trump is expected to sweep Nevada’s GOP caucuses on Thursday, which would give the former president a third straight win in the Republican presidential race and display his dominance over the Republican Party.

His last major Republican challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, rejected the caucuses as rigged and decided to instead run in Tuesday's purely symbolic GOP primary — where she was overwhelmingly beaten by the “none of these candidates” option chosen by Trump supporters and disaffected voters.

Republicans are increasingly converging behind Trump while he faces a deluge of legal problems, including 91 criminal charges in four separate cases. Trump is flexing his influence both in Congress — where Republicans rejected a border security deal after he pushed against it — and at the Republican National Committee, as chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could resign in the coming weeks after he publicly questioned whether she should stay in the job.

Trump still faces unprecedented jeopardy for a major candidate. A federal appeals panel ruled this week that Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting his claims that he is immune from prosecution. And on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case trying to keep Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

But none of those developments seem to be hurting his standing among Republicans, including in Nevada.