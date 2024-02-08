Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors

MANILA: Rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to dig through mud on Thursday in a desperate search for survivors of a landslide in the Philippines as the death toll rose to 10, officials said.

Two days after the rain-induced landslide hit the mountainous gold-mining village of Masara on southern Mindanao island, searchers were in a race against time and weather.

At least 10 people were killed and 31 injured when the landslide destroyed houses and engulfed three buses and a jeepney waiting for workers from a gold mine on Tuesday night, according to the latest figures released by the Maco municipal government.

Ninety people have been reported missing, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP, citing police data.

The municipal government has 49 people missing.