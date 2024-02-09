Imran Khan loyalists win most seats in Pakistan assembly at half-way point, says poll body; leading in other seats

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party-backed independent candidates seemed to be gaining the upper hand after the results of the general elections started trickling in on Friday following unusual delays that led to allegations of rigging.

Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

Candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have won the most seats in Pakistan's assembly race with just over half of constituencies called on Friday, AFP reported quoting the Election Commission.

Official results from the commission show independents backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won around 49 seats, against 42 for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and 34 for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

There were dozens of parties in the fray but the main contest was among Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose candidates are running as independents, former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Zardari Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

A party must win 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly being contested to form the next government.

Pakistan's authorities were moving at a snail's pace to announce the election results that in a surprising development showed disqualified ex-prime minister Khan's PTI supported independent candidates leading the show.

Khan, 71, a cricketer-turned-politician and the founding chairman of the PTI, is behind bars and barred from contesting.

PTI candidates are running as independents after they were not allowed to use the party symbol - a cricket bat.