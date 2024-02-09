US strikes Houthi missile positions in Yemen

WASHINGTON: The US military conducted new airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Friday.

American forces destroyed four explosive-loaded drone boats and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missile launchers Thursday that could target vessels in the Red Sea, the US military's Central Command said.

"They presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the Central Command said.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels." The Houthis have not acknowledged the losses.

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels said they had struck US and British ships in two attacks in the Red Sea, causing minor damage but no casualties. On Wednesday, the Houthis' news agency reported that the United States and Britain had hit targets in Yemen's Hodeida province.

The Iran-backed rebels, who control much of war-torn Yemen including the port of Hodeida, have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.