Final count confirms Bukele's re-election in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has confirmed the landslide re-election of President Nayib Bukele with nearly 83 per cent of the votes, after completing the final tally of the poll results.

Bukele, 42, claimed this week to have won more than 85 percent of the presidential vote.

He garnered 2.7 million votes of the 3.2 million cast, or 82.66 percent, after ballots at all polling stations were counted, electoral tribunal president Dora Martinez said in a statement on Friday.

Bukele's victory has been widely attributed to a "war" on gangs credited with slashing homicide rates in the violence-weary Central American country.

Manuel Flores of the far-left Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) came a distant second with 6.25 percent of the vote, according to Martinez.

Joel Sanchez, of the right-wing Arena party, obtained 5.44 percent.

Turnout in the Sunday poll was 52.6 percent of the 6.2 million people registered to vote, Martinez said.

Bukele was first elected president in 2019, ending about 30 years of alternating power between the FMLN and Arena.