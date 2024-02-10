Indian-origin executive dies after being assaulted in US

WASHINGTON: In yet another disturbing incident, a 41-year-old Indian-origin executive died in the US, days after he was assaulted during an altercation outside a restaurant in downtown Washington.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest outside Shoto Restaurant around 2 am for an assault on February 2. Once officers arrived, they found Vivek Taneja on the pavement. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Taneja and an unknown man were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical, WUSA, a television station in Washington, DC, affiliated with CBS, said.

Taneja was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

He died from his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday. Police are now investigating Taneja's death as a homicide.

Taneja was the cofounder and president of Dynamo Technologies. According to the company's website, Taneja "leads Dynamo's strategic, growth, and partnership initiatives, with an emphasis on the federal government contracting arena."

Police continue to search for the man who threw the deadly punch. He was captured on surveillance camera.