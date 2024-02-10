Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for forcing man to strip naked and exercise over unpaid loan

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old Indian-origin man was on Friday sentenced to five months in jail for having forced another man to strip and perform several exercises for not paying his inflated debt of about SGD6,000.

A similar charge and a charge of voluntarily causing hurt were also taken into consideration for sentencing Nadeson Pillai Sockalingam Pillai. He also made the man dress up, head to a barber and shave his beard and head.

The convict's two Indian-origin friends, Jay Shawn Fernandez and Jude Prabu Davias Pathy, have also been charged with criminal intimidation.

One of Pillai's friends recorded the humiliating acts against the man, reported TODAY newspaper on Friday. The proceedings against the two were not mentioned in the newspaper.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Andre Chong told the court that the victim had borrowed about SGD400 from Jay and agreed to pay him SGD700 on March 26 last year.

However, the victim repaid just SGD200 and Jay continued to inflate the debt, which he estimated to be about SGD6,000 by May 13.

That same day, Jay asked Nadeson and Jude to meet him and the victim at a bar in Woodlands. "Thereafter, Jay told the accused and Jude to accompany him to confront the victim for failing to repay the debt. Jude and the accused agreed," DPP Chong said.

The trio took turns to physically assault the victim at a bar, with Nadeson hitting the victim's cheek with a bangle.

After that, they made the victim march to a warehouse at Woodlands Industrial Estate in northern Singapore, which Jay recorded on his mobile phone.

At the warehouse, Jay ordered the victim strip naked. When the victim hesitated, the trio threatened to beat him up again.

"The victim, having been assaulted by the trio shortly before this, was placed in substantial fear by the threat. He complied and removed all his clothing," TODAY quoted DPP Chong as saying in the court.