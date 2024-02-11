At least 112 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours: Reports

At least 112 Palestinians have been killed and 173 others injured in 14 massacres against families carried out by Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, according to medical sources, according to the Palestine news agency Wafa.

Al Jazeera has also reported the death of 112 Palestinians quoting Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now risen to 28,176 while 67,784 people were wounded since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 of last year.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the arrival of ambulance and civil defense teams, said Wafa News Agency.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoting the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that three patients died as Israeli forces prevented oxygen from reaching Al-Amal Hospital

The PRCS has detailed the events that preceded the delivery of oxygen cylinders to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis by the Israeli occupation forces that have been keeping the medical facility under siege for weeks.

“… in reality, they have prevented oxygen from reaching the hospital for over a week, resulting in the deaths of three patients, despite continuous coordination efforts with international organizations,” the medical charity said on X.

“Two days ago, after significant pressure, we obtained approval to bring oxygen to the hospital. The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance transported 25 oxygen cylinders from Nasser Hospital, the report added.