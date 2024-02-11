Indian-origin man pleads guilty to murdering his teenage wife in UK

LONDON: A 24-year-old Indian man charged with the murder of his 19-year-old wife at a home in south London last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene at Ash Tree Way in Croydon, the couple's residential address, on suspicion of the murder of Mehak Sharma on October 29 evening.

When he appeared in custody at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the murder of Mehak. Both are Indian nationals.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 26.

“Sahil Sharma's actions have devastated a family. In killing his wife he has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself,” said Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command.