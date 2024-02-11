Plot gets murkier in Pakistan, ECP orders re-polling in several polling stations

The plot has got more murkier in Pakistan after the announcement of election results. Incarerated former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates have stunned psephologists by winning over 90 seats, though this is many short of the 170 needed for an overall majority.

Meanwhile, amid protests, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling in specific polling stations of NA-88 (Khushab II), PS-18 (Ghotki I), and PK-90 (Kohat I) following alleged rigging on Feb 8.

The Dawn citing ECP spokesperson said that re-polling has been ordered at 26 polling stations of NA-88 after a mob reportedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer’s office. The re-polling is scheduled for February 15.

Re-polling in PS-18, attributed to reported confiscation of polling material by unidentified people, is also slated for Feb 15.

Likewise, re-polling will be conducted at 25 polling stations of PK-90 due to damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.

Furthermore, the ECP has sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).

Imran Khan’s political party, according to The Guardian, has declared it intends to form the next government after claiming a shock election victory, despite efforts by the opposition to take power in a backroom coalition deal.