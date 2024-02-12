Footballer dies after hit by lightning strike during match in Indonesia; video captures tragic incident

The player was swiftly taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive and was declared brought dead, reports say.

According to local reports, the incident happened at at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java, during a friendly football match between FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang. The tragic incident unfolded on the field.

This incident is not the first of its kind during a football match. In December of last year, another tragic event unfolded when a lightning bolt struck a football pitch in Brazil. The outcome was fatal for one player, and six others sustained injuries. The 21-year-old footballer, who collapsed on the field, was immediately brought to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries later.