Pakistan polls: Jamaat-i-Islami candidate forfeits seat in Sindh; says Imran Khan's party-backed candidate actual winner

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that he took the unusual step to highlight the alleged rigging in many constituencies during the February 8 polls.

“A PTI-backed independent candidate has won and I will not avail this seat,” he said.

"When I estimated that there was a difference of a few hundred votes, I asked my team for each and every Form [45]. When we checked, we found out that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had shown fewer votes for us but as I did not succeed, I forfeit this seat,” he said.

He went on to claim that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Saif Bari had won according to his team's calculations, stating that his votes were “reduced to 11,000 from 31,000”.

In a separate post on social media platform X, he said, “Therefore, according to my conscience and the moral traditions of my party, I vacate my provincial assembly seat and demand that all seats we won be returned to us.”