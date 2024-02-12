Shooter opens fire in Houston's Lakewood Church

AUSTIN: The weekend shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston is not the first time gunfire has caused panic and tragedy at a Texas house of worship.

It also underscored the ease of bringing weapons into sanctuaries in a state with few limits on gun possession, as well as a growing effort by some churches to provide armed security, either through volunteers or paid off-duty officers.

The shooting on Sunday at Lakewood Church ended when two off-duty officers, who were working security, returned fire on a woman who police say entered the building with a long rifle and a backpack. A 5-year-old who accompanied her into the church was also shot and critically injured, authorities said.