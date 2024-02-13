'Heartbreaking' says Biden, but means little as Israel continues deadly military offensive in Gaza

"Every innocent life [lost] in Gaza is a tragedy, just as every innocent life lost in Israel is a tragedy as well. We pray for those lives taken — both Israeli and Palestinian — and for the grieving families left behind, said US President Joe Biden after meeting King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Over four months ago, on October the 7th, Hamas attacked Israel in an act of sheer evil, massacring more than 1,200 innocent women, men, and children — the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Biden recalled, according to a statement issued by the White House.

"More than 250 hostages were taken. A hundred and thirty-four are still being held hostage by Hamas," Biden said adding that he has made it clear that United States shares the goal of seeing Hamas defeated and ensuring long-term security for Israel and its people.

However, Biden noted that the past four months, as the war has raged, the Palestinian people have also suffered unimaginable pain and loss. Too many — too many of the over 27,000 Palestinians killed in this conflict have been innocent civilians and children, including thousands of children. And hundreds of thousands have no access to food, water, or other basic services.

Many families have lost not just one but many relatives and cannot mourn for them or even bury them because it’s not safe to do so. "It’s heart-breaking," Biden said.