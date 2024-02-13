No democracy can function, no govt can be formed in Pakistan without Imran Khan: PTI leader

The 71-year-old jailed cricketer-turned-politician and PTI founder will have to be brought back, he said.

“Who are they - who have been rejected by the people - to divide among themselves... No Assembly or Parliament can function without Imran Khan. No democracy can function and no government can be formed with Imran Khan.

"So rid yourself of the misunderstanding that by minusing Imran they will be able to operate a democracy or the government. You will have to bring Imran Khan back," Dawn News quoted Khosa as saying.

Independent candidates, mostly backed by Khan's PTI, won 101 seats in the 266-member National Assembly in the February 8 general elections. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has won 75 seats and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's PPP has won 54 seats.

He said the election results were “correct” up till the issuance of the Form 45.

“According to the Form 45, as many as 170 of our people are winning. They are not independent because PTI exists as a legal and constitutional party. Calling us independent is wrong and illegal,” he said.