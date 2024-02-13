Sikh separatist's home in Canada hit by gunfire

Gosal is also a close associate of prominent Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American Sikh activist in New York whom US authorities say was the target of a thwarted assassination plot in the United States last year.

There were no injuries in the shooting as the Brampton, Ontario, home is under construction and currently unoccupied.

"We understand who this person is and his affiliations, but it's just too early for us to speculate that there's any connection" to other violence and threats, Bell-Morena told AFP.