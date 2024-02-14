Architecture of first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi has elements of UAE

ABU DHABI: Seven spires representing seven emirates of the UAE, carvings of camels, and national bird falcon, are part of the architecture of the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, to give equal representation to the host country.

The temple built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore, is set to be inaugurated later today.

The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

The consecration of the idols began at the temple this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the dedication ceremony at the grand temple in the evening which will mark the culmination of the “Festival of Harmony” which began at the temple on February 10.

According to temple authorities, seven shikhars (spires) have been built at the temple representing the seven Emirates that come together to form the UAE.