Cross-border fire kills Israeli soldier, 4 in Lebanon including children

'Heavy price'

The Israeli raids targeted several locations in south Lebanon, around 10 to 25 kilometres (six to 15 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service had said seven people were wounded in fire from Lebanon, five of them in the town of Safed.

An AFP photographer saw medics and troops evacuating a wounded person by military helicopter from Safed's Ziv hospital.

Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said after meeting commanders near the Lebanese border that Israel's "next campaign will be very much on the offensive, and we will use all the tools and all capabilities".

"We are intensifying the strikes all the time, and Hezbollah are paying an increasingly heavy price," he said in a statement.

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Wednesday that "this aggression... will not go unanswered".

A day earlier, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that fire from southern Lebanon would end "when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire" between the group's Palestinian allies Hamas and arch-foe Israel.

"If they (Israel) broaden the confrontation, we will do the same," Nasrallah warned in a televised address.