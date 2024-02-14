Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia's presidential election based on early trends

JAKARTA: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia’s presidential election on Wednesday based on unofficial tallies, proclaiming it a victory for all Indonesian people. There was no declaration by electoral officials and his opponents have not conceded. Subianto has held a commanding lead in early, unofficial tallies of the three-way race to lead the world’s third-largest democracy.

According to early, unofficial “quick count” tallies conducted by Indonesian polling agencies, Subianto had between 57% and 59% of votes, with more than 80% of the vote counted in polling places sampled.

“We are grateful for the quick count results. We should not be arrogant, we should not be proud, we should not be euphoric, we still have to be humble, this victory must be a victory for all Indonesian people," he said in a speech to supporters.

The 72-year-old candidate is a link to the brutal period of dictatorship that ended just over 25 years ago, when he served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations that Subianto denies. He has presented himself as an heir to immensely popular sitting President Joko Widodo, whose son he chose as his running mate.