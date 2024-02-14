EXPLAINER | Greek lawmakers are debating a landmark bill to legalize same-sex marriage. Here's what it means

ATHENS: Lawmakers begin a debate Wednesday on a landmark bill to legalize same-sex marriage that would make Greece the first Orthodox Christian country to do so.

The Valentine’s Day session in parliament follows vocal opposition and protests from the church but also a shift in public opinion which – while still divided – is narrowly supportive of the reform.

If approved, the bill would grant same-sex couples full parental rights but not allow male partners to seek children born in Greece through surrogacy.

Here’s a look at the reform and why it’s happening now.

The slow road to change



The journey toward legalizing same-sex civil marriage in Greece has been long and contentious, with governments in the past shying away from a confrontation with the Orthodox Church.

Civil partnerships for gay couples were made legal in 2015 with conservatives at the time opposing the initiative. Promises to extend those rights were repeatedly deferred as the country emerged from a severe financial crisis followed by the pandemic.

Many same-sex couples, meanwhile, chose to tie the knot in one of more than a dozen other European Union countries which already have marriage equality laws, bypassing restrictions they faced at home.

Early in his second term, center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently pushing through a series of difficult reforms, that also include tackling fan violence in sport and controversially ending an official state monopoly on higher education.

Why is the church so strongly opposed?



The Greek church’s opposition to the marriage bill has been emphatic.

The governing Holy Synod of senior bishops sent letters to all lawmakers outlining its objections. A circular with similar wording was read out during Sunday services at all Orthodox churches in the country, and religious groups have staged public protests against the proposal.

The church regards same-sex marriage as a threat to the traditional family model, arguing that support for that model could help address the declining birth rate in many European countries.

Support for that view in Greece has been expressed by other Orthodox countries, significantly including the Ecumenical Patriarchate which is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Orthodox-majority countries, where churches take pride in continuity of tradition, are all located in eastern and southern Europe where public acceptance of gay rights has been broadly more apprehensive than in Western Europe.