Families of hostages head to ICC against Hamas

JERUSALEM: About 100 representatives of Gaza hostages flew to The Hague Wednesday to file a "crimes against humanity" complaint at the International Criminal Court against Hamas.

Palestinian militants led by Hamas abducted around 250 hostages during their attack on Israel on October 7, of which some 130 are still held captive in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Twenty-nine of them are believed to be dead.

"This is not just our story. If we don't stop this, tomorrow it will be the story of the entire world," said Ofri Bibas, whose brother is one of the captives held in Gaza.