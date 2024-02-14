Imran Khan's party says its mandate has been 'stolen in dark of night'

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday alleged that its “mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night” after major political parties in the country decided to form a coalition government led by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a surprise move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Shehbaz as the prime ministerial candidate on Tuesday night instead of the party supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Imran's “mandate has been stolen in the dark of the night.”

In a post on X, Hasan said, “Pakistan is being put on [the] road to further destabilisation.”

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said: