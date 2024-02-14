Indian lecturer wins compensation over race discrimination case against UK university

LONDON: An Indian lecturer who had earlier won her case of discrimination on the grounds of race against the University of Portsmouth has been awarded over GBP 450,000 as compensation by an Employment Tribunal in England.

Dr Kajal Sharma had won her case back in December 2022 after an Employment Tribunal in Southampton ruled that she had been discriminated against when overlooked for a role as a “visible” member of the university's ethnic minority staff.

Her “marked Indian accent” was noted in the judgment at the time and recently a judge concluded that “unconscious bias” was at play in the way the academic, who was appointed to a five-year fixed term secondment as Associate Head for Organisational Studies and Human Resources Management at the university starting January 2016, was treated.

Sharma has now been awarded the compensation with the possibility of around GBP 300,000 additionally, based on her pension calculations.