Israel's military operations in Rafah could lead to slaughter in Gaza, put a fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door: UN relief chief

"The scenario we have long dreaded is unraveling at alarming speed," Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator has said.

He sounded the alarm once again stating, "military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza. They could also leave an already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door."

"We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat," he said.

The international community has been warning against the dangerous consequences of any ground invasion in Rafah. The Government of Israel cannot continue to ignore these calls.

"History will not be kind," he added.

In a statement, the UN relief chief noted that more than half of Gaza’s population – well over 1 million people – are crammed in Rafah, staring death in the face: They have little to eat, hardly any access to medical care, nowhere to sleep, nowhere safe to go.

They, like the entire population of Gaza, are the victims of an assault that is unparalleled in its intensity, brutality and scope.