Nawaz Sharif's daughter seeks to rebuff impression her father will quit active politics

Maryam said it is being deduced that Nawaz Sharif is avoiding politics by not accepting the post of Prime Minister, but there is no truth in it.

Maryam, whom the party has nominated as the chief minister of Punjab province – the bastion of the Sharif family – also reminded that Nawaz had led the earlier three governments when the PML-N had a clear majority and said, “... He (Nawaz) had made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government. Those who are aware of Nawaz's temperament know his principled stance.”

The party functionary also said that her uncle, Shehbaz and herself are Nawaz's “soldiers”, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision.

“The PML-N stalwart's statement comes, as speculations are abuzz regarding the elder Sharif bidding adieu to politics with many on the social media site X, sharing their disappointment over the decision to pull out of the race for prime minister and instead nominating his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif,” reported Geo News and quoted multiple political leaders' posts on X on the subject.