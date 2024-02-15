Biden urges assault weapons ban after Super Bowl parade shooting

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday to back his call for Congress to ban assault weapons, saying that a deadly shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City "cuts deep."

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said in a White House statement.

He called on Americans to "make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them."

One person was killed and multiple children were among 21 injured after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday triggered panic among huge crowds of fans.

Police said three people had been taken into custody after the incident, but the motive and circumstances behind the shooting were still under investigation.

Kansas City fire department chief Ross Grundyson told a press conference that many of the victims had sustained "life-threatening injuries."