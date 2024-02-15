Donald Trump to face his first criminal trial on March 25

Noting that he had resisted defense lawyer urgings from months ago to postpone the trial, Merchan said: "I'm glad I took that position because here we are — the D.C. case did not go forward."

The hush money trial is expected to last six weeks, the judge said.

Assuming the New York case remains on schedule, it will open just weeks after the Super Tuesday elections, colliding on the political calendar with a time period in which Trump will be looking to mathematically sew up the Republican race and emerge as the presumptive nominee in this year's presidential contest. His attorneys cited that schedule in vigorously objecting to the March trial date.

"It is completely election interference to say 'you are going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan,' when there is no reason, said defense lawyer Todd Blanche. "What about his rights?"

Merchan held firm, telling Blanche that he had already considered — and rejected — his position, at one point snapping at the lawyer to "Stop interrupting me, please!"

Speaking to reporters in a courthouse hallway, Trump made a similar case.

"We want delays. Obviously I'm running for election. How can you run for election if you're sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long? I'm supposed to be in South Carolina now," said Trump, the GOP front-runner to face President Joe Biden in November.