Imran Khan's party to hold nationwide protests on February 17, says won't allow mandate to be stolen

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Thursday gave a call for nationwide "peaceful protests" on Saturday against its "marginalisation" in the country's politics, saying it will not allow the people's mandate for it to be "stolen" by rivals parties.

Two of Pakistan's major political parties - the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - on Tuesday said they will form a coalition government after the February 8 inconclusive elections.

Their move means that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan will not be in power, despite independent candidates backed by it gaining the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly.

In a change of tactics, the PTI said it will countrywide protests over the weekend against the alleged rigging in elections while joining the national and provincial assemblies.

The party previously had opted to either boycott or walk out of the assemblies while launching protests but the new strategy showed that it wanted to build pressure from within Parliament and also outside on the streets to press for its demand to rectify the results, which it says were rigged.

PTI senior leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists after meeting former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail said that his party chief has given instructions to hold peaceful protests across the country.

"The PTI workers will hold peaceful protests across the country on Saturday against manipulation and rigging in the elections," he said.

The PTI leader refuted reports of forming a government with the PPP.

"We will not negotiate with the PPP. The PTI's founder Imran Khan's clear stance is that he will not share power with the PML-N and PPP," Gohar maintained.

"This election will determine how free the people of Pakistan are," Gohar said, adding that his party will not allow for the mandate to be stolen.

Gohar Ali Khan claimed that his party had managed to win 180 seats in the National Assembly in the general elections on February 8, but an attempt was made to 'rob' its mandate through alleged rigging.