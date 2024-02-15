New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction

NEW YORK: Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.

Weinstein’s lawyers urged the state’s Court of Appeals to dismiss the disgraced movie mogul’s 2020 conviction, arguing that the trial judge, James Burke, trampled his right to a fair trial with pro-prosecution rulings that turned the trial into “1-800-GET-HARVEY.”

“It was his character that was on trial. It wasn’t the evidence that was on trial,” Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala told the seven-member court in Albany.

Weinstein, 71, was convicted of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Last year, he was convicted in Los Angeles of another rape and sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison.

A lawyer for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted Weinstein’s New York case, told the appeals court that Burke's rulings were proper and the conviction should stand.

Weinstein’s lawyers want a new trial, but only for the criminal sexual act charge. They argue the rape charge can’t be retried because it involves alleged conduct outside the statute of limitations. Reversing the verdict would reopen a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. The court is unlikely to rule immediately.