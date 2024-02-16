After Greece's legalisation of same-sex marriage, will other Orthodox countries follow suit?

Greece has become the first majority-Orthodox Christian nation to legalise same-sex marriage under civil law. At least for the near future, it will almost certainly be the only one.

Eastern Orthodox leadership, despite lacking a single doctrinal authority like a pope, has been united in opposing recognition of same-sex relationships both within its own rites and in the civil realm. Public opinion in majority Orthodox countries has mostly been opposed, too.

But there are some signs of change. Two small majority-Orthodox countries, Montenegro and Cyprus, have authorised same-sex unions in recent years, as did Greece in 2015, before upgrading to this week's approval of full marital status.

Civil unions may become more common among Orthodox countries gravitating towards the European Union. They remain off the table in Russia, which has cracked down on LGBTQ+ expression, and other countries in its orbit.

Following is a summary of church positions and public opinion in the Orthodox world, followed by the situation in individual majority-Orthodox lands.