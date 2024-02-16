Alexei Navalny, jailed Russian opposition leader, dead: Prison service

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died Friday at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year term, Russia's federal penitentiary service said in a statement.

"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established," the statement said.

Navalny team says not informed about death

The exiled team of Alexei Navalny said Friday it had no confirmation of his death and that a lawyer was headed to the Arctic prison colony where Russia's penitentiary service said he died earlier.

"We have no confirmation on this yet," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media, adding: "Alexei's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp (the Arctic town where Navalny's prison is). As soon as we have some information, we will report on it."

Navalny 'brutally murdered': Latvian President

Latvian President said on Friday Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been "brutally murdered by the Kremlin" after Russian authorities announced Navalny's death.