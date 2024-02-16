Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and Putin critic, dies in prison

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin. who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Russia’s federal penitentiary service said in a statement. He was 47.

The Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.

"Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established," the statement said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Putin was informed of Navalny's death and the prison service was looking into the death in line with standard procedures.

'Not informed about death'

The exiled team of Alexei Navalny said Friday it had no confirmation of his death and that a lawyer was headed to the Arctic prison colony, where Russia's penitentiary service said he died earlier.

"We have no confirmation on this yet," Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media, adding that "Alexei's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp (the Arctic town where Navalny's prison is). As soon as we have some information, we will report on it."