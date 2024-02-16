Satellite photos show Egypt building a wall near Gaza Strip as Israeli offensive on Rafah looms

DUBAI: Egypt is building a wall and levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analysed Friday by The Associated Press show.

Egypt, which has not publicly acknowledged the construction, has repeatedly warned Israel not to forcibly expel the over 1 million Palestinians now displaced in Rafah across the border into its territory while it battles the militant group Hamas for a fifth month.

However, the preparations on the Egyptian side of the border in the Sinai Peninsula suggest Cairo is preparing for just that scenario, something that could threaten its 1979 peace deal with Israel that's been a linchpin for regional security.

The Egyptian government did not respond to requests for comment Friday from the AP. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Feb. 11 warning Israel over its possible Rafah offensive and its "displacement of the Palestinian people."

The satellite images, taken Thursday by Maxar Technologies, show construction ongoing on the wall, which sits along the Sheikh Zuweid-Rafah Road, some 3.5 kilometres (2 miles) west of the border with Gaza.

The images show cranes, trucks, and what appear to be precast concrete barriers being set up along the road.

Those satellite images correspond to features seen in a video released by the London-based Sinai Foundation for Human Rights on Feb. 12.

The video shows a crane lifting concrete walls into place along the road. Nearby as well, construction crews appear to be levelling and clearing ground for an unknown purpose.

That can also be seen in the imagery from Planet Labs PBC of the area.