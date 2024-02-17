Pakistan Army gave two options to Sharif; either premiership or Punjab CM slot for daughter: Sources

"Nawaz Sharif could have become the prime minister to lead the coalition government for the fourth time but then his daughter would have no chance to become the Punjab chief minister. For the love of his daughter, Nawaz sacrificed his wish to become prime minister for the fourth time,” a party insider said.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif was given two choices by the military establishment after his party's poor performance in the February 8 elections.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

"The first was to become premier of the coalition government in Islamabad and make his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif Punjab chief minister and the other was to leave the top post for Shehbaz and have his daughter Maryam accommodated as the Punjab chief minister. Nawaz chose the second," another source said.

The source said that since Shehbaz Sharif, 72, was a favourite of the military, Nawaz Sharif had to be sidelined by one excuse or another at the end of the day.