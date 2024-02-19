At least 64 massacred in conflict between tribesmen in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY: Sixty-four bloodied bodies have been found in Papua New Guinea's highlands, police said Monday, as officers reported ongoing gun battles between rival tribes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samson Kua said the bodies had been found after what is believed to be an ambush in the early hours of Sunday.

"We believe there are still some bodies... out there in the bush," he told AFP.

The incident occurred near the town of Wabag, 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Police received graphic videos and photos purporting to be from the scene.

They showed stripped and bloodied bodies lying by the side of the road and piled up on the back of a flatbed truck.

The incident is thought to be linked to a conflict between Sikin, Ambulin and Kaekin tribesmen.

Highland clans have fought each other in Papua New Guinea for centuries, but an influx of automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and escalated the cycle of violence.