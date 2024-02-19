'I love you': Alexei Navalny's wife posts on Instagram after husband's death in Russian prison

Kira Yarmysh, the spokesperson for the late Russian opposition leader, confirmed Navalny's death and demanded that his body be handed over to his family "immediately." Yarmysh also accused Russian officials of lying to delay the process, CNN reported.

Yarmysh's statement comes after the Russian prison service said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic, Navalny, died on Friday after he felt 'unwell' during a walk in his prison and fell unconscious. The cause of his death is not clear.

Navalny had returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment after being poisoned with Novichok. Upon arrival, Navalny was arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated.

Navalnaya had stood by her husband as he galvanised mass protests in Russia, flying him out of the country as he lay in a coma after a poisoning and returning to Moscow with him.

She had since clung on to the hope that she would see him again even as he was given 19 years in prison.