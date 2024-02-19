Top UN court opens hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for Palestinian state

THE HAGUE: Historic hearings opened on Monday at the United Nations' top court into the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state. The hearings are to last six days before the International Court of Justice.

Monday's session started with Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaking as a representative of the Palestinians. The hearings follow a request submitted by the UN General Assembly for a non-binding advisory opinion into Israel’s policies in the occupied territories.

Palestinian representatives will speak first as the International Court of Justice begins hearing legal arguments following a request submitted by the UN General Assembly for a non-binding advisory opinion into Israel's policies in the occupied territories.

Though the case opens at the court's Great Hall of Justice against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, it focuses instead on Israel's open-ended control over the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and annexed east Jerusalem.

The Palestinian legal team will tell the panel of international judges that Israel has violated the prohibition on territorial conquest by annexing large swaths of occupied land and the Palestinians' right to self-determination, and has imposed a system of racial discrimination and apartheid.

"We want to hear new words from the court," said Omar Awadallah, the head of the UN organisations department in the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.