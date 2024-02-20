'500 tn times brighter than the sun': Fastest-growing black hole and brightest object in universe discovered

NEW DELHI: Astronomers have discovered the fastest-growing black hole ever recorded -- the most luminous known object in the universe that is devouring the equivalent of one Sun every day.

The researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) noted that the quasar with a black hole at its heart with a mass roughly 17 billion times that of the Sun, has set a record that may not ever be beaten.

"The incredible rate of growth also means a huge release of light and heat," said study lead author Christian Wolf, Associate Professor at ANU.

"So, this is also the most luminous known object in the universe. It is 500 trillion times brighter than our sun," Wolf said in a statement.

A black hole is a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing, including light, can escape it.

Christopher Onken, co-author of the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, noted that it was a surprise that the blackhole remained undetected until now, given what we know about many other, less impressive ones.