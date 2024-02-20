Israel orders new evacuations in northern Gaza, where UN says one in six children are malnourished

RAFAH: Israel ordered new evacuations from parts of Gaza City on Tuesday, as a study led by the UN Children's Agency found that one in six children are acutely malnourished in the isolated and largely devastated north of the territory, where the city is located.

The report finds deepening misery across the territory, where Israel's air and ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, has killed over 29,000 Palestinians, obliterated entire neighborhoods and displaced more than 80% of the population.

Israel has vowed to expand the offensive to the Gaza Strip's southernmost city of Rafah, where more than half of the territory's population of 2.3 million has sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

Many have crowded into sprawling tent camps and overflowing UN-run shelters near the Egyptian border.

On Tuesday, the military ordered the evacuation of the Zaytoun and Turkoman neighbourhoods on the southern edge of Gaza City, an indication that Palestinian militants are still putting up stiff resistance in areas of northern Gaza that the Israeli military said had been largely cleared weeks ago.

Residents said there have been airstrikes and heavy ground fighting in the eastern parts of Gaza City over the past two days.

"The situation is very difficult," said Ayman Abu Awad, who lives in Zaytoun. "We are trapped inside our homes."