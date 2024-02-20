Sri Lanka: Why the country’s wait for elections must end

Thiruni Kelegama, University of Oxford

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. Soaring prices, shortages of essential goods and crippling external debts have sparked widespread protests across the country in recent years. In 2022, enraged demonstrators even stormed the residence of the then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, forcing him to flee the country and resign.

The following year, elections were postponed indefinitely. Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, warned parliament that holding an election during the economic crisis could be disastrous. Opposition MPs criticised the move, accusing the president of using the economic crisis as an excuse to hold onto power and “sabotage democracy.”

But in November, Wickremesinghe announced that presidential and parliamentary elections would finally be held in 2024 and 2025. Could this year be one of the actual change that free and fair elections can bring?

Or will they be used to tighten the grip of authoritarianism that was established by the Rajapaksa family over almost 15 years in power and has worsened under Wickremesinghe?

Five elections will take place in South Asian countries this year, and most will likely return incumbent parties to power. It is not yet clear if Sri Lanka will follow suit.