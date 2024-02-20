US lauds Indian Navy's role in strategic waters in view of Houthi attacks on Cargo ships

NEW DELHI: The US is engaged with India on the issue of an alleged failed plot to kill a Sikh separatist and it is looking forward to the findings of the high-level committee appointed by New Delhi to probe the matter, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma said on Tuesday.

In December, Washington said it thwarted an alleged plot hatched by an Indian agent to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

"On the issue that was raised, look, we raised our concerns with the government of India. There is a committee of inquiry looking into the matter and we will stay engaged with the government and look forward to their findings and they've taken it very seriously. And we're grateful for that," Verma said.

The former US Ambassador to India was responding to a question at an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).