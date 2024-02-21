China-born Australian democracy blogger decides against appealing suspended Chinese death sentence

MELBOURNE, Australia: A China-born Australian democracy blogger will not appeal his suspended death sentence imposed by a Beijing court, with his family saying Wednesday a legal challenge would be detrimental to his welfare.

Yang Hengjun was found guilty of espionage following a closed trial and sentenced two weeks ago to death with a two-year reprieve. Such sentences are often commuted to life in prison after the two years.

A statement from Yang’s family and close friends said they strongly supported the 58-year-old’s decision to waive his right to appeal.

“There are two practical reasons why an appeal would be detrimental to Yang’s welfare,” the statement said.

First, there were no grounds to believe the judicial system would remedy his “unjust” sentence, it said. And second, an appeal would only delay the possibility of Yang receiving adequate medical care after five years of “inhumane” treatment and “neglect” in custody, the statement added.

Yang’s supporters urge Australia to pressure China to release him from prison on medical parole or to transfer him to Australia.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government respected the “difficult decision” Yang had made to waive his appeal rights and would continue to advocate for him at every opportunity and at the highest levels.

“I acknowledge the strength that Dr. Yang’s family and friends have demonstrated through this period,” Wong said in a statement.

“All Australians want to see Dr. Yang reunited with his loved ones,” Wong added.