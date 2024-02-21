Lawyers for US urge UK court to reject WikiLeaks founder Assange's appeal against extradition

LONDON: Lawyers for the United States on Wednesday urged a UK court to block a last-ditch bid by Julian Assange to appeal his extradition there to face espionage charges.

Washington indicted the WikiLeaks founder multiple times between 2018 and 2020 over its publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files on the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The long-running legal saga in Britain's courts is now nearing a conclusion, with Assange having lost successive rulings in recent years.

On the first of two days of evidence before two High Court judges, the Australian's lawyers argued Tuesday that those previous decisions contained "errors of law."

The US charges against him were "political," they insisted: he was being prosecuted "for engaging in ordinary journalistic practice of obtaining and publishing classified information."

Assange's lawyers also argued that the decades-long prison sentence he faces is "disproportionate."

Washington is acting in "bad faith" and contravening the extradition treaty between the two countries, they said.

Assange's actions 'unprecedented'

But on Wednesday, Clair Dobbin, for the US government, told the court that the prosecution was "based on the rule of law and evidence."

Assange's actions were "unprecedented," she argued.

He "indiscriminately and knowingly published to the world the names of individuals who acted as sources of information for the United States," she said. This was what set him apart from other media organisations.

"It's these facts that distinguish him, not his political opinions."

In written submissions, the US legal team argued that the UK courts had already made "an emphatic rejection of the... attempts to characterise the allegations he faces in the United States as merely routine journalism or merely assisting a whistleblower."

Assange was absent from the court for the two-day session and did not follow proceedings via video due to illness, his lawyer told the judges on Tuesday.