Trinidad hires foreign experts to help contain oil spill and remove capsized barge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: The government of Trinidad and Tobago announced Tuesday that it is partnering with international experts to remove the wreckage of a barge that capsized in nearby waters and caused a major oil spill.

T&T Salvage, a Texas-based company, and QT Environmental, of Minnesota, will work with local officials to also clean up the spill that has contaminated waters and beaches in the eastern Caribbean nation, according to its Ministry of Energy.

The spill occurred nearly two weeks ago, prompting the government to declare a national emergency and forcing the closure of at least two schools.

Divers are expected to find and plug leaks on the overturned barge while crews deploy an underwater oil-detection system, officials said. In addition, the government hired a remote operated vehicle to help with the ongoing work.