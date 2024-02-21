US calls for transparent probe over claims of ‘interference or fraud' in Pakistan elections

To another question about respecting the mandate won by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party emerging as the largest group in Parliament, Miller said, “I don't want to get into an internal Pakistani matter, which I very much believe that the formation of a new government is.”

Miller said it is a matter he would leave to Pakistan but “any claims of interference or allegations of irregularities, we want to see those fully investigated.”

On the suspension of social media platform X in the cash-strapped country, Miller said the US wanted to see full internet freedom around the world, including the availability of platforms that people use to communicate with each other.

Responding to Chattha's claims, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a press statement, “strongly rejected the allegations.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed as a “publicity stunt” a petition seeking new elections over alleged irregularities in the February 8 polls.

On Tuesday night, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party announced that they had agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government after intense negotiations following a fractured poll verdict.

At a joint news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, 72, will assume the role of the prime minister once again.

Similarly, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, 68, will be the joint candidate for the president's office.