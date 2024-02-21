Woman who says she was abused spiritually and sexually by a once-famous Jesuit demands transparency

The Rupnik scandal has grabbed headlines for more than a year over speculation that he received preferential treatment from a Vatican dominated by Jesuits: From Pope Francis to the Jesuits who headed the Vatican office responsible for sex crimes and sacramental crimes that twice essentially let him off the hook.

Under pressure as the scandal grew, Francis in October decided to reopen the case and Branciani is due to soon testify before the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Sgro said that she didn't know what the possible lines of investigation are since the Dicastery's proceedings are secret even to victims and their lawyers.

Branciani, who first denounced Rupnik in 1993 and then left the Slovene community, called for the full story of the Rupnik scandal and cover-up to come out in public, including the documentation. She said that she believed that the pope was still in the dark about the details and that even he would be served by the truth.

"He (Rupnik) was always protected by everyone, and everything that you could accuse him of was either minimized or denied," she said. "We hope that our testimony ... will stimulate a greater transparency and a consciousness by everyone, and also maybe the pope, who wasn't really aware of the facts that occurred."

Francis, in a 2023 interview with The Associated Press, said he had intervened in the case only on procedural grounds and didn't know the details.

Rupnik's former Jesuit superior, the Rev. Johan Verschueren, said he had no contact for a lawyer for Rupnik. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from his Centro Aletti art studio and ecumenical center in Rome, which has strongly defended him. The Koper, Slovenia diocese, which welcomed Rupnik after he was expelled from the Jesuits, referred to an October statement saying he hadn't been convicted by any tribunal and was presumed innocent.